We Need To Talk About Romney

Mitt Romney’s front-runner status has been thrown into question once again after his triple loss in the Minnesota, Colorado, and Missouri primaries. For professional communicators like myself, the reason for his difficulties is obvious–he doesn’t connect, and connecting is all about communicating.

I know that sounds vague and perhaps even a little “woo-woo.” In presidential election after presidential election, however, the candidate who connects best, wins.

This has nothing to do with policy or whom a voter might like better, or even who might do a better job. It’s about intangible, yet critical qualities, particularly the following:

Delivery – The verbal and nonverbal skills that go into delivering an impassioned, inspiring speech. As we know from watching politicians ranging from Winston Churchill to Barack Obama, skilled oratory changes hearts and minds.

Public narrative – What is the "story" that surrounds the candidate? This includes personal and professional background reaching back into childhood and goes to whether a candidate can empathize with the typical voter.

Interpersonal skills – How does the candidate do on the campaign trail? Can he manage a "Bill Clinton"–making a person feel as if she or he is the only person in a crowded room? This skill also works to mitigate any inherent problems in the public narrative (see George W. Bush).

(Another very important area is slogan/messaging, as well as message discipline, which I’ll write about in a subsequent post.)

Now before all you Romney supporters get mad at me, please know that I believe all these things are fixable or at least manageable. They are concrete and can be learned and incorporated. Considering it is only February, and, thus, light-years from November 6 (in presidential election years, that is), he has time.

If I were Mitt Romney, here is what I’d do: