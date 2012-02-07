Why Facebook’s Daily Active Users Is Not The Number That Matters

A fracas erupted on Tuesday over the number of Facebook’s actual daily average users. But it’s one that shed light on how Facebook is a publishing platform like none that has come before it, and may presage a turning point when the brand advertising world eventually stops placing such an emphasis on reach and starts valuing performance above all.

The brouhaha started when the New York Times‘ DealBook noted that, though Facebook claimed 483 million daily active users (DAUs) in the IPO filing it submitted last week, the social network also said that not all of those people actually visit the company’s website on any given day. That number also includes users who access the service via its mobile apps and those who perform actions on a third-party site, like clicking the Like button next to a particular garment on a clothing retailer’s site or sharing a concert ticket purchase with their friends.

If fewer people actually visit the website, the DealBook article wondered, does that have implications for Facebook’s ability to monetize eyeballs? And if so, was this some shifty sleight of hand on the part of the social network to inflate its numbers and try to make itself appear more financially viable to potential stock market investors?

According to the people who should know–the people who advertise on Facebook–the answer is: Not at all. “For someone on the front lines of Facebook advertising, the daily active users has never been an issue,” Sid Shah, director of business analytics at Adobe (which recently bought Facebook advertiser Efficient Frontier), tells Fast Company.

Judging Facebook’s advertising revenue potential based on mass audience numbers, then, misses the fact that brands don’t advertise on Facebook the way they do in other media, like TV or print. Conventionally, bigger has been better, because marketers haven’t had an efficient way to place brand advertising in front of the specific audiences they cared about. So, instead, they looked for “reach,” seeking to buy up the largest possible audience. While they knew that only a sliver of those eyeballs would actually respond to their ads, the bigger the initial audience was, the bigger their sliver would be.

In the new world, however, brand advertisers can order up exactly the audience they’re looking for. “It’s not like when you buy an ad on Facebook, it runs across all users,” Matt Lawson, vice president of marketing for Marin Software, which places ads on Facebook, tells Fast Company. Instead, advertisers specify the specific people they want to see their ad–men aged 45 to 55 in Michigan who like NASCAR, for example, or women aged 25 to 40 on the eastern seaboard with at least one child.