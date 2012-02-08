Are You Guilty Of Lame PR That Makes Your Company Look Bad?

“The management would like to express its deep regret over the series of events leading up to…”

Boring. DOA. Cliché dregs from memo hell and the leftover crumbs from legal intervention.

Yet some companies and CEOs think this is the way to resolve a public misfire. All it does is prove that the issuer of such statements is disconnected, out of touch and out of step with the rest of the world.

“Public Relations” Could Use Some PR

Take any word designed to liberate a company from the fray, words like “authentic” or “honesty” and within months, that word has become a tool of the press and hype. Diluted in the process to meaningless dribble.

Some PR agencies forget that the “R” in PR stands for relations and

choose instead to follow the antiquated “For Immediate Release” model.

“For Immediate Release” is a one-sided mass communication ignoring today’s

endless stream (and dialogs) of social media, tweets, comments, customer reviews and more.

Those type of press releases are more a cousin of spam than news.

Fact

is the average business day sees more than 2,000 press releases

distributed across the wire services with more than 80% of the releases

being irrelevant to the focus area of its addressee.