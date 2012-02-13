Most Innovative Alumni

OPENING CEREMONY In addition to launching children’s wear for their ultimate cool-kids clothing line and boutique chain, cofounders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon turned heads with their first collection as creative directors of LVMH’s storied Japanese fashion house, Kenzo. Read » 28

PEPSICO Last March, PepsiCo announced that it had developed the first PET plastic bottle made completely from plant-based renewable sources. The company will pilot production of the bottle, which is 100% recyclable, this year. Read » 33

SAMSUNG After its Galaxy line of phones and tablets saw stellar sales in 2010, Samsung spent 2011 mired in a bitter legal back-and-forth with Apple, which eventually got injunctions to stop sales of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Germany and Australia. The Australian ban was lifted by December, but the delay depressed sales. Read » 43

VOXIVA The mobile-health app developer introduced diabetes-focused apps Care4life and Txt4health, as well as a smoking-cessation app, Text2Quit. Next up: Quit4Baby, an app to help pregnant women quit smoking. Read » 40