Amazon, Big Box Edition

In some quarters, the news

that Amazon is exploring opening brick-and-mortar stores has the same

gallows irony as Charles Manson announcing his intention to become a victims’

rights activist. Amazon led the online army that decimated physical retailers,

cutting a swath of destruction through independent booksellers, driving Borders

and Waldenbooks into bankruptcy, leaving Barnes & Noble hanging by a thread,

and generally calling the whole pre-digital paradigm of shopping into question.

Their biggest growth product lines of the last few years–e-books, music, apps,

streaming media, and cloud services–don’t even have corporeal form.

And now Amazon is thinking about building in the ruins.

Once you get past the issues of mission-whiplash, though, the

move makes sense. Amazon’s online model has indeed transformed retail, and

Amazon’s championing of the e-book has transformed publishing, but its success

has exposed gaps in the new supply model that are hard to fill, even by a

company with the unmatched e-commerce sophistication of

Amazon.

Here are four ways physical stores could help

Amazon’s long-term strategy.

1. It’s hard to build brands online. Amazon

works fine as a sales channel for books, authors, and publishers with

established brands. But now that Amazon is going into the publishing business and

serving as a self-publishing platform for more aspiring unknowns,

having a shelf-presence is more important to establish new brands with

customers. Considering that established retailers are making noises about

boycotting Amazon’s products, the only way to ensure shelf space is to own the

shelves.

2. Upselling and cross-selling is better in

person. Amazon has long been at the forefront of the dark sciences of

recommendation engineering and crowdsourced buzz generation. But it turns out

those are imperfect substitutes for certain kinds of in-person transactions

that occur between customers and knowledgeable sales staff in specialty retail

stores. You can bet that customer service at any Amazon retail locations will

be performed by walking cyborgs: sales associates wired in to the customer’s comprehensive,

all-knowing Amazon profile, so they can combine sales intuition and real-time

data to maximum effect.