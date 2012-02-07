New Details On Redbox-Verizon Streaming Service, Netflix Competitor

Yesterday Coinstar, the parent company of Redbox, the 35,400-kiosk-strong movie-rental service, announced a joint venture with Verizon to provide a subscription-based streaming video service, thus positioning the companies in direct competition with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. Coinstar also announced that it would acquire NCR’s entertainment business, which includes its former rival Blockbuster Express, adding more than 9,000 kiosks to Redbox’s roster around the country.

Now new details about the combined companies’ plans have emerged. First, it’s clear the companies are adamant about bringing a combined

physical and digital offering to market, rather than streaming-only or

DVD-only plans like Netflix. “To have a partner that sees our vision,

and thinks, yes, you could do something streaming-only, but we’ll be so

much more successful to consumers if we have both together–that was

really what Verizon’s take was,” says Scott Di Valerio, CFO of Coinstar and interim president of Redbox. “Streaming is great–it’s really exciting,” Di Valerio told us yesterday, “[but] we think there is a bright future in physical.”

Still, specifics surrounding what Redbox’s future might look like are sparse–company executives remained especially vague during yesterday’s earnings call for competitive reasons, they said. And other than a brand-new website called RedboxVerizonProject.com, which teases that “something fun is coming,” few details have been released about Redbox’s upcoming subscription service with Verizon, slated to be unveiled in the second half of 2012.

Asked whether the subscription service, then, would include DVDs-by-kiosk or possibly DVDs-by-mail, Di Valerio says the company does “not have a vision of doing a by-mail service. Think about a subscription where you have ‘Nights at the Kiosk’ for new release content, and then be able to have your streaming–more of your library content.”

Meanwhile Redbox SVP of finance, Galen Smith, indicated that kiosks will definitely be a part of the subscription, though it’s not yet clear whether this will be an unlimited offering. “The core will involve both things, because Verizon could do streaming today on their own–they don’t need physical,” he says. “But they see our unique set of assets and the physical discs that consumers want. So I think it’s safe to assume that the core product will include both.”

“Consumers made it clear that they like both the physical disc as well as the digital,” Paul Davis, CEO of Coinstar, tells Fast Company. “Given the fact that we have approximately 30 million consumers, and that we are [located] where people go every day–gas stations, convenient stores, supermarkets, drug stores–the instant access to our discs is a real compelling benefit, versus Netflix, where you put what you want in the movie queue, and then you have to wait a few days and hope it comes. We remove that mystery. We really allow consumers to get what they want on new releases, and then for those who want older movies–a more catalog offering–they can get that as well through what we’ll be offering as a part of the joint venture.”