What Were They Thinking? The Morning Java That Left Us Cold

Cup of joe, eye-opener, black gold, the daily grind–coffee goes by many different names, and Americans love it. We drink a total of 400 million cups of coffee every day, which translates to an average consumption of 3.1 cups per person. Whether you consider it a necessity for conducting business, a morning energizer, or simply a relaxing pleasure, one thing is certain, coffee is here to stay.

General Foods launched Maxwell House Ready-To-Drink Coffee in 1990, long after the invention of Mr. Coffee and right before Starbucks exploded onto the scene. The Maxwell House carton was found in the refrigerated section of the store, promising a convenient new way to enjoy the rich taste of Maxwell House Coffee.

So what happened to make this day-starter disappear so quickly from the shelf?

Where They Went Wrong

Packaging: The packaging stated the key consumer benefits–brewed with “crystal clear water” and “the fresh-brewed flavor and aroma…are locked in this exclusive foil-lined fresh-pack.” Foil and microwaves don’t mix very well, so it was necessary to pour the coffee into a mug first, then heat it up in the microwave. A microwaveable package–or better yet, individual cups of coffee that were microwaveable–would have better delivered on convenience, particularly when we are running out the door.

Hot or Cold?: The imagery on the package showed a steaming cup of coffee, indicating that the coffee should be served hot. It makes sense since most coffee is drunk this way. But there was no suggestion to drink this as iced coffee (if consumers even would at the time), possibly creating an additional usage experience for the product.