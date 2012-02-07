Fast Talk: How GrubWithUs Scales Intimacy

GrubWithUs, founded in 2010, has a simple vision: Bring strangers together for a classy meal at a restaurant, and help them make new friends. The startup just launched a website redesign today. Fast Company called up Sen Sugano, GrubWithUs’s director of business development, to talk about the new directions for the young company. Cheers!

FAST COMPANY: It’s a shame we’re not meeting in real life, over a meal.

SEN SUGANO: The real-life movement is not our idea, but we definitely see ourselves as one of the pioneers of it. Companies like Meetup are trying to get people offline as well.

So how exactly does GrubWithUs work? Is it all curated?

We arrange everything. We have over 700 restaurant partnerships across the nation. Everything is prepaid in advance. You eat, you socialize, and at the end of a meal, you can get up and leave. The bill is paid for, including tax and gratuity, so there’s no awkward check-splitting.

People can meet at bars. What is it about meeting over food that makes for a better experience?