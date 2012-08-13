Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian’s Work Flow: Fancy Hands And Making Things Suck Less

Reddit is arguably the most successful social news site on the Internet. So how does cofounder and New York tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian avoid “Redditing” all day at the expense of getting things done? From the virtual personal assistant Fancy Hands to an analytics tool called Rescue Time , Ohanian gave me a peek into his hour-by-hour routine–and offered some video game-inspired advice about leading a balanced life.

“If this were a video game it would say, ‘lives remaining: zero’ at the top, and you have to keep that in mind while also doing awesome stuff…”

Work Flow is a video and blog series featuring day-to-day “how I work” secrets from successful business leaders and entrepreneurs. It highlights the tools they use and the principles they follow for creativity and productivity. Upcoming guests include Digg’s Kevin Rose, CNN’s Ali Velshi, and social media pioneer danah boyd.

