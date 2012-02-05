The Painful Paradox Of Facebook Advertising Vs. Super Bowl Advertising

There’s a delectable irony in the fact that Facebook’s IPO was announced the same week as the Super Bowl. While they are both the subject of obsessive media attention, they actually represent two radically different versions of the future of branding and advertising.

The Super Bowl is advertising as the largest common denominator; the commercials created for it strive to be all things to all people. Facebook–and Google as well–are algorithmic engines that deliver the highest personal denominator. Their goal is to be one thing to one person. Think of it as the difference between storming your way into someone’s life, and worming your way in.

The Super Bowl works; some studies have shown that the commercials that run in the game have an ROI that’s as much as 250 times higher than conventional spots. Facebook and Google work, too; every click is trackable and the ROI of every ad unit can be computed to an atomic level.

But few advertisers can afford a Super Bowl spot, of course, and digital platforms are limited in what they can accomplish. Facebook has built an enormously valuable brand for itself. As has Google. But they can’t create enduring asset value for car manufacturers or soup brands or companies that make replacement windows and leaf blowers. They can move boxes, not minds.

No wonder there’s a lot of confusion and self-doubt in the industry about what falls in between. Conventional TV, radio, and print advertising are losing their effectiveness in an era of fragmented audiences, cratering attention spans, and the power of social media to identify and disseminate peer recommendations.

Super Bowl advertising is different than the norm because it’s a high-octane media event, a bloodthirsty competition that has a life before, during, and after the game. The commercials are obsessively engineered to motivate and connect with the broadest audience possible. They use archetypal narratives that transcend demographics and even psychographics, to deliver brand wallops that hack into our limbic systems.