Redbox Partners With Verizon To Launch Streaming Video Service

Coinstar subsidiary Redbox today announced a new partnership with Verizon for the launch of a streaming video service. The joint venture will launch in second half of 2012 and be a subscription-based and “affordable service that will allow all consumers across the U.S. to enjoy the new and popular entertainment they want, whenever they choose, using the media and devices they prefer,” the companies said in a statement.

With the new service, Coinstar better positions its primary business for the digital age. Redbox’s kiosks, generally located at grocery or retail stores such as Walmart, offer customers dollar-a-day DVD or video game rentals. With the addition of a streaming service and its new-fledged partnership with Verizon, Redbox now further complicates a crowded field of digital streaming juggernauts that include Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

“When you consider the core elements the parties bring to this venture–our powerful brands; our national rental kiosk footprint; our anytime, anywhere network presence … it’s clear that Verizon and Redbox are a powerful entertainment team,” said Bob Mudge, president of Verizon consumer and mass business markets, in a statement.

“Our joint venture with Verizon will enable us to bring them even more value by offering expanded content offerings and greater flexibility for how and when they enjoy entertainment,” said Coinstar CEO Paul Davis. “This alliance is the result of a deliberate and strategic process to identify a partner who shares our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to consumers.”

Details of the partnership are still sparse. The companies only indicated they plan to introduce a “product portfolio” and will offer “subscription services.” It’s unclear what these services are; how or whether they will be bundled with Redbox’s kiosk business or Verizon’s VOD services; what content these services might provide; or how much it’ll cost.