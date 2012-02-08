3 Ways To Deal With A No-Win Situation

If you’re a Star Trek aficionado, then not only have you heard of the “Kobayashi Maru Scenario” but you can recount it easily to others.

For those of you who may not be familiar with it, the Kobayashi Maru Scenario is a no-win situation cadets encounter at the series’ Starfleet Academy. In it, the cadet is in command of the Federation ship, responsible for rescuing another Federation vessel (the Kobayashi Maru) from attacking Klingon Warbirds. If the cadet chooses not to save the ship in distress, it will be destroyed with all hands. However, if he goes to the ship’s aid, he will precipitate an all-out war with the Klingons. Furthermore, if the cadet attempts the rescue mission, he not only finds himself being unsuccessful in saving the Kobayashi Maru but he and his crew end up dying in the attempt.

The goal of the simulation is to test the cadet’s character and presence in the face of an impossible situation and certain death. However, one cadet, James Tiberius Kirk (the central character of the Star Trek series) refused to accept the no-win situation and reprogrammed it so that he could defeat the Klingon Warbirds.

While few of us live lives as exciting or dangerous as that of Captain Kirk, in our business and personal lives we all face no-win situations. These could include bosses who are impossible to work for, companies that are in a hopeless downward spiral, or jobs that are a terrible fit. The question that confronts us then becomes, “what course to take?”

There are three broad options: Retreat, wait, or advance.

Retreat

Many of us in the business world, trained as we are to always be driving hard, are reluctant to withdraw from a fight. However, as wise general Sun Tzu once said, “Therefore, the art of employing troops is that when the enemy occupies high ground, do not confront him; with his back resting on hills, do not oppose him.” I was in a job once in which my boss and I didn’t see eye-to-eye. The situation got increasingly negative and it became clear that it would not improve. And since I could read an org chart, I knew if there would be a winner, it wouldn’t be me. So I chose to “retreat” by moving to a different position with a better management team, one that could see and use the value of my skills as well as being on the same page as me in terms of work style and beliefs. To successfully retreat, one must accept that some situations are irredeemable and it’s a better use of your time and energy to move on to bigger and better things.