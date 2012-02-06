The Wikipedia Way Of Motivating Your Employees

Have you ever stopped to consider how remarkable Wikipedia is?

The online encyclopedia represents arguably the greatest collection of knowledge and information ever assembled–and the overwhelming majority of the work in creating and maintaining it has been done by unpaid volunteers.

On the surface, the success of Wikipedia makes no sense–how could (and why would) a team of volunteers possibly complete such a massive undertaking?

The answer has repercussions for leaders and business owners in every industry: Money isn’t everything. In fact, a sense of purpose is more important than the size of a salary when it comes to inspiring top performance from employees and team members.

That doesn’t mean that money isn’t important, and it doesn’t mean that you can slash paychecks without fear of consequences. But it does mean that money alone is not enough to inspire the type of passion, dedication, and peak performance that every business owner wants from their team.

To bring out the best in your people, you need to create a fulfilling workplace environment and a sense of purpose for your employees.