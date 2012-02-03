The Facebook IPO: A Mega, Meta Mashup Of Media

Despite money generated from advertising accounting for 85 per cent of Facebook’s revenues last year, and its net income in 2011 reaching $1billion, the company will have to radically change the way it cashes in on its users’ data to make good on its valuation. In its IPO filing Facebook mentions the word “mobile” 123 times, which, given the term’s buzz-worthy status, is hardly surprising. But in most cases Facebook doesn’t use the word “mobile” in positive ways. They make no money from mobile. What’s worse, the more people use Facebook’s mobile services, the more money it loses. As Facebook states in its list of risk factors, “if users continue to increasingly access Facebook mobile products as a substitute for access through personal computers, and if we are unable to successfully implement monetization strategies for our mobile users, our revenue and financial results may be negatively affected.“

Why? No ads. 85% of Facebook’s $3.7 billion revenues in 2011 came from advertising, and those ads were all on its website. Facebook’s advertising strategy has, as yet, not made the leap from web to mobile.

Among the more colorful details of Facebook’s 150-page S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission is a letter from founder Mark Zuckerberg setting out the social network’s “mission.” In the letter, the 27-year-old Harvard University graduate grandly draws comparisons between Facebook and the invention of the printing press for changing the way the world communicates. “Facebook was not originally created to be a company,” Zuckerberg wrote. “It was built to accomplish a social mission–to make the world more open and connected.” He added: “Facebook aspires to build the services that give people the power to share and help them once again transform many of our core institutions and industries.”

Critics say users don’t need friends like Facebook. “Facebook is incredibly greedy with our personal information. It wants to own us and our online identity,” said Andrew Keen, author of the upcoming book “Digital Vertigo,” who calls himself the founding member of what he calls the “Facebook resistance.” “There is nothing altruistic about it. This is a pure financial play. Tech workers and investors are going to become obscenely rich.”

Adam L. Penenberg is a journalism professor at NYU and a contributing writer to Fast Company. Follow him on Twitter: @penenberg

