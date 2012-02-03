Be Like Mark: 8 Ways To Emulate Facebook’s Zuckerberg, The Unlikely Leader

advertisement

Play To Win, Without Competing Zuckerberg’s social-networking juggernaut is the smallest and youngest of Silicon Valley’s Fab Four, but it’s killing it with stellar results in the ad business and attracting all kinds of talent. The Great Tech War of 2012 may be on, but Zuck’s not going to play. “People like to talk about war…There are real competitions in there, but I don’t think this is going to be this type of situation where there’s one company that wins all this stuff.” Let Them See You Sweat Between his awkward, perspiration-soaked appearance at D8 last year and presentations peppered with hesitant “ums,” it’s no wonder Zuckerberg’s drawn fire for his lack of polish for such a loftily placed CEO. No matter, he’s still smarter and more successful than the rest of us, which sets him in a league of his own.

Now it’s your turn. What leadership lessons have you taken from Mark Zuckerberg? Tweet us @FastCoLeaders with the hashtag #FCweighin to join the conversation, or leave a comment below. Read the rest of Fast Company’s coverage of Facebook’s IPO. [Image: Flickr user dfarber]