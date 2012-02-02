White House Takes To Google+ Hangout Again To Speak To Entrepreneurs (And Us) About Startup America

First President Barack Obama gets into this Google+ Hangout thing, and before you know it, his whole cabinet is doing it. Not that they’re on there swapping reviews of the latest Kardashian exploits, mind you. Rather, Steve Case , U.S. CTO Aneesh Chopra, and NEC Director Gene Sperling are answering questions via Hangout on behalf of Startup America , the White House initiative established to “celebrate, inspire, and accelerate high-growth entrepreneurship throughout the nation.”

Trying new stuff. On a new platform. It’s not exactly Pinterest or Path, and, sure, there’s a cozy relationship here between Google and the Administration. But stuff like this–along with the White House’s fun recent foray into Instagram and Obama’s use of Square–is the kind of stuff we are into. What we want to know is how the outside-the-box approach to these sorts of conferences extends to the White House’s legislative agenda involving crowdfunding, which was unveiled on Tuesday. Specifically, we’d like to know which crowdfunding models they are using and how can they can be extended to support businesses beyond their first projects. Hopefully we’ll get a turn in the Hangout to get an answer. You can watch it below, starting at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Update: The folks at SnappyTV were kind enough to grab my segment–Case, Chopra, and Sperling did answer the question. Watch below.