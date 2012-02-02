Who’s Watching The Watchmen? Even Prestigious Comics Are Just Grist For The Entertainment Mill

If you want to pintpoint the moment when American comics began

their ascent from juvenilia and kitsch, the 1986 release of Watchmen from writer Alan Moore and

artist Dave Gibbons is a good place to start. The complexity and sophistication

of the story and art were stunning (and remain so to this day), especially

considering how such a profound work of literature manages to reside so

comfortably within both the artistic and commercial traditions of the superhero

genre.

“Comics grow up!” screamed the reviews, long before such

sentiments decayed into critical cliché. And it was true: since that moment,

comics were taken more seriously as literature (and took themselves more

seriously). Today it is uncontroversial to observe that important work is

produced in the medium, reviewed in prestigious journals, sold to intelligent

readers, and shelved in libraries and universities.

Unfortunately the artistic and literary maturation of comics

has not been matched by a maturation of the business practices. The big

publishers DC and Marvel are owned by entertainment giants Time Warner and

Disney, respectively, and generally behave much more like Hollywood studios

than literary presses when it comes to issues of talent management, ownership

of intellectual property, and respect for the creative integrity of their

products.

The most recent example of this tension within the industry

was manifest in Wednesday’s announcement

that DC Entertainment would be publishing “Before Watchmen,” a series of

prequels to the original series, despite the firm

and consistent objections of creator Alan Moore.

DC is apparently within

its legal rights to do so: the company agreed to transfer ownership back to

the creators once the work went out of print, but it never has. DC management

gave assurances to Moore and Gibbons at the time that the work would not be inappropriately

exploited, and for a quarter century, they abided by those terms. On Wednesday,

Moore and Gibbons discovered the truth in the old saying that a verbal contract

isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

But let’s leave aside the issues of law, ethics–and taste,

for that matter–that DC’s announcement raises and consider the implications

for the business.