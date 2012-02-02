Exclusive Look Inside The MTA-MasterCard PayPass Pilot: 17,000 NYC Customers In Six Months

From June to December of 2010, the MTA, or Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, ran a pilot program with MasterCard for tap-and-go payments. The pilot system allowed commuters to enter 26 MTA subway stations and board eight MTA bus lines (of the 468 subway stations and 183 bus routes throughout the city) simply by tapping their credit cards at MasterCard PayPass-enabled terminals to make what’s called a “contactless” payment. This same technology can also accept PayPass-enabled smartphones, so future customers will be able to pay with services such as Google Wallet.

Now, for the first time ever, the results of the pilot have been provided exclusively to Fast Company, offering insight into just how much traction this technology is seeing among consumers–and how far it is from entering the mainstream, as corporate giants like MasterCard and Visa expect. During the six-month pilot, approximately 17,000 customers entered MTA subway stations and buses via MasterCard’s tap-and-go PayPass system–in total, these commuters tapped roughly 74,000 times. Both MasterCard and the MTA have hailed the pilot as a triumph–MasterCard emerging payments head Ed McLaughlin told me it was a “very, very successful trial.” Now, the MTA says it’s “quickly moving beyond the pilot–going into production and implementing this new system across the entire MTA network,” a full rollout of the “contactless” fare payment system in all buses and subway stations by 2015.

There are many ways to look at the pilot numbers shared with Fast Company, and few angles that offer apples-to-apples comparisons. On the one hand, of the 7 million commuters who flow through the MTA’s subway turnstiles and buses every day, 17,000 customers represents just 00.24% of its daily ridership. Arguably, that figure is skewed because the pilot was available at only a handful stations and bus lines. On the other hand, given that the pilot only garnered 17,000 customers and 74,000 taps in all six months of the program, one could contend that the percentage of PayPass entries was even more minuscule considering the MTA’s overall ridership during that period–a total monthly ridership that averaged about 135 million during the months of June through November, according to MTA figures.

Still, not only was the pilot a short-term initiative at a fraction of MTA locations, but the “contactless” technology behind the program was very new in the eyes of consumers in 2010–and is still considered very new for consumers today. Yet despite a lack of marketing for the pilot or much consumer education about the technology, about 50% of users who tapped at an MTA PayPass terminal tapped more than once during the pilot period. Of course, that also means that 50% of users who tried the system never once used it again, suggesting the program was as much of a novelty for some customers as it was a convenience for others.

The MTA also provided Fast Company with station-by-station rankings of the pilot program. But, again, these figures offer apples-to-oranges comparisons since the MTA’s statistics only include a breakdown of total accepted transactions over the entire pilot period, rather than day-by-day figures for the total amount of unique customers. Grand Central Station, for example, the second most highly trafficked subway station in New York, had an average weekday subway ridership of 144,350 in 2010. The MTA’s “contactless” program received just 9,941 transactions over the course of the entire pilot period. Less popular stations were not so lucky: The M79 bus lines saw just 717 transactions in all six months, while the 138th Street subway station at Grand Concourse saw just 188 total transactions.