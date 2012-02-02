Fast Talk: How A Former Google Exec Plans To Transform Loans

A few years ago, Douglas Merrill became convinced that good people were being denied credit, just because loaners weren’t sifting through enough data. So Merrill, once Google’s Chief Information Officer (and one of our Fast 50 in 2008), joined forces with Shawn Budde, formerly of Capital One, to create their data/banking mash-up ZestCash. The company wants to do nothing less than transform underwriting. Fast Company talked with Merrill about vampires, the Oedipal complex, and FICO scores.

You’ve written about how we have “an alternative financial system” in this country, that’s not particularly pretty. What is that financial system, for those who might not be familiar with it?

There’s a large percentage of the U.S. population–estimates vary widely, somewhere between 60-100 million people–who have no healthy relationship with a bank. They may have a credit card, but either it’s not useful to them, or they can’t use it. These are referred to as the underbanked, or unbanked. Everyone needs credit, for when things go wrong. A lot of people don’t have any savings at all. As a result, this group of high-cost lenders has appeared, called payday loan companies. Forty million Americans took out a payday loan last year, and for those payday loans, they paid about a total of 10 billion dollars in fees–just fees, not the principal.

How’d you first encounter this system?

My wife’s sister Vic is a single mother of three, a full-time student, and full-time employee: She’s Superwoman. She had a flat tire, but she didn’t have the money [to fix it]. She called me and I wrote her a check. I asked her, “Vic, if I hadn’t answered the phone, what would you have done?” She said, “I’d have gotten another payday loan.” So I looked up what payday loan was. It turns out there are 25,000 payday loan stores in this country, more than McDonald’s and Starbucks combined. If you’re not paying attention you don’t see them. What interested me the most was the high cost of payday loan options. The reason for the high cost is that nobody in the payday loan space can figure out if I, as a borrower, am going to pay. That’s called underwriting. [ZestCash] figured out how to apply the best of traditional underwriting (that’s what Capital One brought) and the best of data analysis (that’s what I brought) to figure out who’s likely to pay back a loan. As a result we can offer product that’s about 50% the cost of payday loan.

You’ve said that good people are being denied credit because old processes don’t take advantage of today’s data-rich environment. What do you mean when you write, “all data is credit data”?