Escape From Super Bowl Advertising Hell

This year, it’ll cost you $116,666 per second to reach viewers of Super Bowl XLVI. And the buzz surrounding this Sunday’s spots is directly proportional to the massive price tag–more media

outlets are talking about the upcoming ads, it seems, than the competing teams (Fast Company‘s guilty on all counts, too).

I called on the talents of cartoonist Tom Fishburne to shine a humorous light on the most common ways Super Bowl advertising can go oh so wrong. Special thanks and kudos to Tom’s terrific talent. First, let’s look at what’s working with Super Bowl advertising.

Zero to Sixty

Last year’s Volkswagen ad (Darth Vader Star Wars theme) was the favorite, and other automotive manufacturers frantically ripped off VW’s “pre-game buzz” tactics for 2012. According to Kantar Media, the 2011 Super Bowl set a new record for auto manufacturer advertising–a staggering $77.5 million spent on 18 messages for nine different brands. And the 2012 game will have another glut of car ads–Kantar predicts at least eight different auto companies will go head-to-head in the battle of the ad.

Social Media Mania

While the Super Bowl is always the advertising event of the year, this year, it’s also become the social media event of the year. Advertisers are banking that viewers will follow the little screen in their lap just as much as the big one in their living room.

Coke is hosting a live game day watching party on Facebook with its polar bears reacting to the Super Bowl and social media in real time. Others have been drip-feeding teasers of their ads on social media for weeks leading up the games.

Itʼs a big step from last year, when Audi tried to make a lot of hay out of just using a Twitter hashtag at the end of their ad.