The Facebook IPO Players Club: Dustin Moskovitz

Who he is: Dustin Moskovitz was born May 22, 1984–the year the Apple Macintosh landed, if that makes you feel old–and he’s just eight days younger than Mark Zuckerberg. Wikipedia calls him an “internet entrepreneur,” the Los Angeles Times labels him a “self-taught programmer” while Forbes considers him a “drop out, Harvard university.” Roommate to Zuckerberg at Harvard where for two years, he was an economics major, he’s a native Floridian, and in 2008 he founded and is CEO of Asana–a company who’s eponymous app helps people organize group collaboration and project work. He’s also the biggest angel investor in new social network darling Path. He dislikes Google+, still flies Virgin America (not in first class) and Zuckerberg once noted he’d “always be someone I turn to for advice.”

His connection to Facebook: He left Harvard with Zuckerberg and other friends and moved to Palo Alto to cofound Facebook proper, after first building it as thefacebook.com in their dorm to help resident Harvard students relate. He was its first CTO, followed by being VP of Engineering, building many infrastructural elements still in place today.

What he’s worth already: Forbes guesses his net worth as of September 2011 at around $3.5 billion, and once called him the world’s youngest billionaire–based on his stake in Facebook.

How much Facebook’s IPO will earn him: Moskovitz has a 5% stake in Facebook, which for an $85 billion company would equate to $4.25 billion. That’s around $157 million for every year of his life.

What he might do with his money: Moskovitz is, so the rumors go, pretty unassuming about his billionaire status. He’s invested in Path and other startups like Venmo and Flipbook, so we may guess he’ll do a bit more of this–and probably Asana will get some attention too. Philanthropy could follow, as he signed up to Giving Pledge late last year, and has established Good Ventures with his partner–a mechanism for donating to worthy charities.

