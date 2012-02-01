The Facebook IPO Players Club: Peter Thiel [Updated]

Who he is: Peter Thiel is a “business magnate, venture capitalist and hedge fund manager.” His own ThielFoundation.com website puts it this way: He’s a “technology entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist.” So he’s a money man. Lest you think that’s all he is, remember he cofounded PayPal in 2002 with Elon Musk and Max Levchin (which must’ve at least required tech smarts, or the ability to spot an emerging market that’s heavily technology-centric), and then sold it to eBay later in the year for a $55 million personal stake. He’s fond of asymmetrical thinking about education, is suspicious about investing in cleantech , and doesn’t think the iPhone’s a technological breakthrough. There’s no answers to a Quora question : “What’s Peter Thiel like in person?” but TechCrunch labeled him a “grump, but a special kind of grump.”

What’s his connection to Facebook?: In 2004 Thiel made a $500,000 investment, as an angel investor. It was a loan, but then restructured for a 10.2% stake of the company. Due to movements in Facebook shares under private sales and dilution, his investment is now about 3%.

How much he’s worth already: Estimates of his net worth in 2011 placed it north of $1.5 billion.

How much Facebook’s IPO could earn him: At 3% of a possible $85 billion company he’ll be worth $2.55 billion more. That’s a quadriggigillion times return on the investment. A googleplex times…a…well, let’s just say if you had $500,000 to spend, it probably wouldn’t earn you over $2 billion just seven years later.

What he may do with the money: If Thiel’s previous habits continue, he’ll likely use any extra cash to fund novel startups and other investments–like his new PayPal-disrupting online payments company Stripe (that whole PayPal thing, again). He may also dole out some of his hoard for political ends, like his recent $900,000 sum to Ron Paul’s PAC.

UPDATE

How much he may make from IPO: A 3% share of the $100 billion treasure trove would equate to $3 billion. And like several exsiting Facebook investors, Thiel has revealed he’s selling up some of it at IPO itself: He’s raised the amount he’s selling from 20% of his stash to maybe 50%…just think of all those zeros going into a bank account.