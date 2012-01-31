How To Claw Back Privacy Under Google’s New Policy

Google has a new universal privacy policy taking effect March 1. You probably received an email or notification (or six) about it already. The policy mostly simplifies the rules of what Google can do with your data across its many, many services, but it also makes one thing really clear: Either you’re cool with Google, or you aren’t.

If you like the idea of advertising being finely tailored to your tastes and interests, of Google services trying to guess what they can help you with, then you’re all set. But if you’re either specifically concerned about Google having some rather particular details about you, or more generally about having all your personal data eggs in one basket, you definitely have alternatives. And they’re not the kind of alternatives that require a beard, a cabin, and jars filled with liquids of disconcerting provenance.

You can opt out of Google’s customized advertising, but you can’t opt out of Google using something you search for to change what you see on YouTube, or the ads you see in Gmail. But you can opt out, in the most basic way, by using different services to get what you need from the web. Here’s a skeptic’s guide to gaining back some privacy while continuing to be connected.

Get Your Data Out Of Google

Your first stop on any check-up or checkout of Google is your Google Dashboard. It’s where Google shows you everything you’ve directly given to them for use with their various tools. You’ll see most of everything Google is holding on its servers: your Android device details, Chrome syncing data, Gmail particulars, and so on. Some offer links to download or delete their data right on this page, but most only offer “manage” links that just take you to the service settings. Now that you know what you’ve got, head to the Data Liberation Front, maintained by Google’s own engineers. Here you’ll see everything you can grab out of Google products, for importing into other services, and perhaps as a pre-acccount-deletion maneuver.

Not every Google service can fully export your Google account data. But it’s worth noting that you can often transfer your Google data to your own Google Apps account–that is, a Google-powered account managed through your own web domain. Google’s upcoming one-for-all policy switch doesn’t apply to Google Apps installations, and Google Apps accounts offer more robust data migration and backup offerings. Among them are the ability fully back up your account, through services like Backupify.

Switch To Other Services

The closest thing to Google’s wide, varied, extremely free web offerings is in Microsoft’s Windows Live/Bing ecosystem, or perhaps Yahoo’s slightly disjointed web world. But the point isn’t to get boxed in by a different all-inclusive firm, is it? You want to spread your data around, so here’s a shortlist of the best semi-independent services that match up to Google. Consider using a secure but easy password manager, like previously mentioned LastPass, to ease the transition.