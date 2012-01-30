Box’s Aaron “DotNet” Levie On Kim Dotcom, Megaupload, And The New “Cloud Celebrity”

Aaron Levie doesn’t bear a striking resemblance to Kim Dotcom. Sure, the two run cloud-storage companies: Levie, enterprise service Box.net, and Dotcom, Megaupload, the file-sharing site Federal prosecutors shut down earlier this month on charges related to accusations of piracy. And sure, the pair own German automobiles with vanity plates: Levie, a plate inscribed “GoCloud,” while Dotcom, one that reads “Guilty.” And sure, when asked whether Box’s offices had been raided yet by the feds, Levie said he’s currently hiding in his “automatically locked safe-house, on the fourth story of an apartment building that you could probably break into with a screwdriver.”

But Levie and Dotcom couldn’t be more different–and not just in appearance (at an estimated 330 pounds, Dotcom likely weighs at least a couple Levie’s). The two run very different companies, with very different business models. Yet the fallout from Megaupload has put Box–and a slew of other sharing services from YouTube to Apple’s iCloud–in the same, well, box. “There’s a lot of lumping of services that’s going into this conversation,” Levie says. “It’s challenging, because this is a case where the technology and the companies are actually polar opposites. While they can all host content, obviously the way they are monetized and used is vastly different.”

As Levie quips, comparing Box to Megaupload is like “comparing Apples to BlackBerries.” He jokes that to avoid any confusion, he might change his name to “Aaron DotNet.” To hear Levie tell it, Box is primarily used for enterprise collaboration, whereas Megaupload is more of a “publishing service” designed to share links on the web. “We’re all about sharing, but our sharing is within internal networks or between companies,” Levie says. “In Megaupload’s case, it’s far more about publishing content, whereas in our case, it’s actually far more about keeping content private.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped Megaupload from drawing comparisons to arguably more legitimate services. An attorney for Megaupload has claimed the service is “just like YouTube.” Last week, RapidShare lawyer Daniel Raimer compared the file-sharing service, which has been accused by the RIAA of hosting “almost 200,000 infringements of music,” to Dropbox, Microsoft’s SkyDrive, and Apple’s iCloud. Others have suggested comparisons to services like Box and SoundCloud.