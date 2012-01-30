Apple’s iBooks Push Raises 6 Big Questions About The Future Of E-Publishing

Last week, Apple made headlines with iBooks 2.0 and

iBooks Author, the company’s next big moves into textbooks and self-publishing. When players

like Apple go wading into the marketplace with game-changing announcements,

there’s a tendency to believe that all the outstanding uncertainties have been

resolved.

But in the fast-evolving e-book space, that’s far from true. Apple,

Amazon, Google, and the various corporate content owners are huge and

influential, but when they are all battling each other over fundamentals of the

market, it’s consumers, creators, and publishers who have control.

The reason for this new flurry of activity is because the

e-book market has moved into a new stage.

The low-hanging fruit of best-sellers, genre fiction, and perennial classics

have been harvested by Amazon and the Kindle-toting masses. The arrival of

color tablets with bigger displays and more powerful processors has opened a

new frontier for designed and illustrated books, including textbooks,

technical manuals, cookbooks, photography, and fine-art books, magazines,

graphic novels, and comics. The scramble for this new and potentially lucrative

market is on, and it has attracted a wide range of players looking to cash in.

Because so much is still unsettled in this market,

everything is up for grabs. Here is a list of some of the issues being hashed

out in public as Apple, Amazon, publishers, distributors, established

technology companies, startups, educational institutions, individual content

creators, and advertisers all try to stake their claim.

Industry-standard e-book

formats or proprietary, protected files? This may seem like a technical issue,

but the stakes are huge. Industry-standard files and formats are portable

across platforms and devices, but proprietary files are only readable using the

distributor’s application (or, sometimes, the distributor’s device). With standard

formats, publishers and content creators can offer the same file through many

distribution channels, and customers can choose where to download based on

factors like price and brand ambiance. But when files are locked to an application

context, customers and publishers alike get locked to the platform, giving

leverage to the distributor. That’s obviously better business for the Apples

and Amazons of the world, which is why Apple is quietly

tweaking the EPUB standard in its iBook 2.0 strategy.

Android or iOS?

This distinction is most obvious to consumers trying to choose between an iPad,

a Kindle Fire, and the various other Android-powered tablets on the market, and

generally revolves around things like performance, user experience, and

application availability more than content. But the platform battle conceals a

battle of business models. Apple’s content strategy is meant to drive sales of

its lucrative, high-margin hardware, whereas Android is a much more oblique

attempt by Google to push its revenue-generating search technology onto new

classes of devices. The two companies’ vastly different objectives may soon

lead to a divergence in both their approach and their commitment to e-book

content. Microsoft may soon be part of this conversation as well.