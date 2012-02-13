BlueCross BlueShield, BMW, Best Buy, And De Beers Venture Into New Investments

Best Buy

The future: Mobile entertainment for all

By supporting early-stage

companies–such as Control4, whose universal-remote apps command TVs, thermostats, and more, and Viewdle, whose augmented-reality tech can

recognize human faces–Best Buy gets first dibs on the next-gen mobile products they create, “which gives [the retailer] a decided edge over its

competition,” says Tim Bajarin, president of consumer-tech consultancy Creative Strategies.

BMW

The future: Not just a car–a smart urban-navigation system

“We want to go beyond the vehicle,” says BMW i Ventures VP Ulrich Quay. The automaker’s year-old fund has committed roughly $100 million toward

mobile apps that tell drivers when, for example, it would be faster to take the subway (accounting for lights and traffic), or how to best navigate

cities by foot. Those investments are a great way for the high-end carmaker to “connect with a younger, more tech-savvy demographic of buyers,”

says Dominique Bonte, a transportation-tech analyst at ABI Research.

DeBeers

The future: Synthetic diamonds are forever

Element Six, the De Beers subsidiary that manufactures synthetic diamonds, funnels millions to startups that use the stones–known for their

high thermal conductivity and resistance to radiation–in all kinds of products. Among them: radiation detectors (from U.K.-based Diamond

Detectors), semiconductors (from Diamond Microwave Devices), and electrochemical reactors that treat wastewater and landfills (from Advanced

Oxidation). “It’s really a growth vehicle,” says Susan Wheeler, managing director of Element Six Ventures.