The Art And Science Of Advertisements’ High-Flying Food

That would be Ed Fountain, the 60-year-old mechanics guru who has made food fly–and bounce and explode and collide–in hundreds of TV commercials. Here’s how he does it.

Challenge:

Cut up flying veggies

Solution:

Mechanical knife

A small electric motor rocks a knife up and down roughly 350 times a minute–just enough to keep pace with the director’s high-speed camera. Meanwhile air cylinders shoot presliced veggies upward at the knife, to make it seem as if they’re being speed-chopped. “It’s a real mayhem shot,” Fountain says. “But it’s good because the veggies are so pretty, and there’s water flying, and the [slow-motion playback] makes everything look luxurious.”

Past Client Dunkin’ Donuts (for a breakfast omelet)

Takes to get the money shot 2 to 3