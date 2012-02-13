The Art And Science Of Advertisements’ High-Flying Food

That would be Ed Fountain, the 60-year-old mechanics guru who has made food fly–and bounce and explode and collide–in hundreds of TV commercials. Here’s how he does it.
Challenge:
Cut up flying veggies
Solution:
Mechanical knife
A small electric motor rocks a knife up and down roughly 350 times a minute–just enough to keep pace with the director’s high-speed camera. Meanwhile air cylinders shoot presliced veggies upward at the knife, to make it seem as if they’re being speed-chopped. “It’s a real mayhem shot,” Fountain says. “But it’s good because the veggies are so pretty, and there’s water flying, and the [slow-motion playback] makes everything look luxurious.”
Past Client Dunkin’ Donuts (for a breakfast omelet)
Takes to get the money shot 2 to 3
Challenge:
Drop a stack of cheese
Solution:
Tabletop rig
First, Fountain stretches rubber bands across an upside-down, U-shaped frame; then, he layers slices of cheese on top of them. When the bands are cut, the food flops down “in perfect sequence,” he says. “I’ve used [the device] for tortillas, pancakes, bread, meat–anything flat, really. It’s one of the oldest tricks I know.”
Past Client Assorted regional restaurants
Takes to get the money shot 2 to 3
Challenge:
Bounce chicken nuggets
Solution:
Trampoline
By stretching a piece of latex sheeting across a wood frame and then dropping the nuggets from a conveyor belt, Fountain creates what he calls a “happy action. . . . The movement is random, playful, and unpredictable.” And the food, in turn, “seems fun and appealing.”
Past Client T.G.I. Friday’s
Takes to get the money shot 2 to 3