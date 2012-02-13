Captcha Companies Cash In On Advertisers

It takes a sixth of a minute for you to decipher a squiggly captcha and prove to the Internet you’re not a spambot. Now advertisers are elbowing in on those breaks in your browsing.

Force brand engagement

Solve Media’s captchas ask visitors to type brand slogans or product names rather than blurry gobbledygook. “Type-in ads open up marketing opportunities that publishers had never really considered before,” says Solve Media CEO Ari Jacoby, whose company typically splits revenue with sites employing its tech.

Advertise all around

Animation is the tack taken by NuCap­tcha: It displays letter sequences that float among other images, including sponsors’ logos, banners, and short video spots. (Clients include Activision, Comcast, and Disney.) A security system evaluates a user’s threat level; the lower it is, the fewer and less distorted the letters.