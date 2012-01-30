Apple Could Sell 40 Million iPhones In China, Megaupload Data Deleted On Thursday?, Internet Giants Launch Anti-Phishing Drive

Amazon Said To Have Sold 6 Million Kindle Fires, can’t hold a match to Apple. An analyst for Stifel Nicolaus is in the news today because he’s revised his sales prediction for Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablet up to 6 million sold in Q4 2011. That’s up a million from the earlier estimate, and parallels similar moves made by other observers. Amazon is traditionally super-coy about sales figures, so we’re unlikely to find out for sure. Meanwhile Fire owners are said to be the most active paid-for Android app downloaders, and Apple sold 16 million iPads in the same period. –KE

–Updated 12:00 a.m. EST Obama To Answer Questions Via Google+ Hangout. Google and the White House are hosting a “face-to-face” with President Obama starting today at 5:30 p.m. EST. The President will be answering pre-selected questions that people uploaded as video entries on the White House YouTube channel over the last week. Regular viewers can follow the action via a live stream on the White House YouTube channel, but according to YouTube, some lucky participants will also be invited into the Hangout to quiz the president directly. —NS — Updated 10:30 a.m. EST Apple To Sell 40 Million iPhones By 2013? Big-dreaming Apple won’t stay content with one partner in China for too long, a Morgan Stanley analyst predicts. Soon, Apple will seek out tie-ups with China Telecom and China Mobile to sell up to 40 million iPhones in China alone in 2013. That’s a pretty tidy number, considering Apple’s iPhone global sales in Q3 2011 were just a little shy of 20 million units. —NS –Updated 8:30 a.m. EST

