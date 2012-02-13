Fast Company’s Must-Attend Events In March 2012

KEY (OUT OF FIVE): LEARNABILITY: SCHMOOZABILITY: COSTABILITY:

MARCH

5th Game Developers Conference, San Francisco

Nearly 20,000 game designers, programmers, artists, and producers map the future of development at the world's largest gaming conference.



























8th GaugeCon, San Francisco



Geeks join up for a meeting on metrics with the Google Analytics team.





13th NASA Fundamental Aeronautics Program Technical Conference, Cleveland

Rub shoulders with NASA researchers and aeronautics experts as they talk through the results of NASA's latest out-of-this-world projects.



16th MIT Energy Conference, Boston

Leaders in tech, policy, energy,

and finance showcase promising

approaches for the future of global energy.







19th Wall Street Green Summit, New York

Clean-tech investors trade tips on

Clean-tech investors trade tips on renewable-energy finance, carbon trading, carbon markets, and green investment.


























