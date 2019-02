Last year, analysts predicted 2011 would be the year mobile commerce (m-commerce) took off, and they were right–sales nearly doubled over 2010. Now, 2012 is being hailed as the year of Facebook commerce. Social sales are expected to be worth $14 billion by 2014; brands including Coca-Cola, Pampers, and Oscar de la Renta have already opened so-called F-stores. But based on 2011 sales, the tiny market has a ways to go.