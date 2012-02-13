What To Do And See At SXSW, For The Gamer To The Style Buff

Don’t know how to wade through the hundreds of music, film, and interactive events at the hipster’s smorgasbord in Austin? Don’t worry, we did it for you.

For The Gamer

“A Crash Course in Becoming SuperBetter”

After game designer Jane McGonigal suffered a brain injury, she built SuperBetter, in which the goal is better real-life health. “There’s a poignant context in games now,” says SXSW events programmer Karen Ngo.

March 9

Austin Convention Center

For The Digital Kid

Baratunde Thurston’s Opening Keynote

The Onion‘s digital director and funnyman kicks off SXSW Interactive’s weeklong keynote

series. “I’m looking forward to making several thousand people listen to what I have to say,” he quips. “I like the power!”

March 10

Austin Convention Center

For The Music Pirater

“Downloaded: The SXSW Interview”

Alex Winter, director of this Napster doc, talks with creators Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning. “Whether or not you agree with Napster,” he says, “is irrelevant.”