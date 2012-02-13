The Recommender: Tim Quirk, Kenneth Parks, Pete Holmes, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Tim Quirk

Head of Android global content programming, Google

The Long Earth, by Terry Pratchett“Pratchett, who’s pretty much the Mark Twain of fantasy, is returning to his sci-fi roots. Speaking of Twain, where is volume two of the autobiography he wouldn’t allow to be published until 100 years after his death?”

Philip James

CEO, Lot18

Instapaper: “I read as much as I can but get interrupted a lot in the office, so this app is a real help. I send all interesting blog posts, rich web pages, and long emails to it, then try to catch up on plane and train rides.”

Sparrow: “The sad reality of New York bandwidth is that every now and then the Internet goes down. This offline email program allows me to keep working.”

Cali Williams Yost

CEO, Flex+Strategy Group

Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, by Susan Cain: “As an extreme extrovert, I used to be misunderstood by colleagues, friends, and family who are much quieter. Quiet gives me awareness of and appreciation for the gifts of those who get their energy from within.”

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne: “Ever since I read Jay-Z’s autobiography, Decoded, I’ve been a true fan. Did you know he studied the dictionary for hours in seventh grade to prepare for rap-off challenges? Yes, he did.”