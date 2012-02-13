The Recommender: Tim Quirk, Kenneth Parks, Pete Holmes, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Tim Quirk
Head of Android global content programming, Google
The Long Earth, by Terry Pratchett“Pratchett, who’s pretty much the Mark Twain of fantasy, is returning to his sci-fi roots. Speaking of Twain, where is volume two of the autobiography he wouldn’t allow to be published until 100 years after his death?”
Philip James
CEO, Lot18
Instapaper: “I read as much as I can but get interrupted a lot in the office, so this app is a real help. I send all interesting blog posts, rich web pages, and long emails to it, then try to catch up on plane and train rides.”
Sparrow: “The sad reality of New York bandwidth is that every now and then the Internet goes down. This offline email program allows me to keep working.”
Cali Williams Yost
CEO, Flex+Strategy Group
Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, by Susan Cain: “As an extreme extrovert, I used to be misunderstood by colleagues, friends, and family who are much quieter. Quiet gives me awareness of and appreciation for the gifts of those who get their energy from within.”
Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne: “Ever since I read Jay-Z’s autobiography, Decoded, I’ve been a true fan. Did you know he studied the dictionary for hours in seventh grade to prepare for rap-off challenges? Yes, he did.”
Christy Liu
Cofounder, Wanderfly
Breaking Bad and Top Chef: “While these two shows are polar opposites, they’re equally entertaining. Well, actually, both are about cooking.”
Kenneth Parks
Chief content officer, Spotify
Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China, by Ezra Vogel: “What’s happening in China is amazing, and Deng set it in motion.”
24/7 Flyers/Rangers: “I’m a Philly sports junkie, and this HBO series is really well done.”
Pete Holmes
Comedian
@oldmansearch: “This guy told his 82-year-old father that Twitter is Google. If ‘Regis Philbin black wife?’ and ‘the newest vegetable’ searches don’t make you laugh, I don’t know what to do with you.”
canvas4life.com: “I’ve never had anyone over to my house not leave with this website written down. It can make any image printed out on a canvas as big as you’d like. My apartment looks like a weird museum of album covers and comic-book frames.”