Microwork Gets A Mega Boost

In December, the microwork not-for-profit Samasource received a $1.25 million grant from Google.org. Samasource, which provides marginalized people with computer-based work and was founded by Leila Chirayath Janah, one of our 2011 Most Creative People in Business, has now raised $5 million. Playfish cofounder Sebastien de Halleaux, a board member, says the grant will “allow [Samasource] to reach more communities faster than we dreamed, making a slightly bigger dent in global poverty.” Samasource is in good company: It is one of 47 Google.org recipients that will use the funding to promote technology empowerment, STEM, and girls’ education, and to fight slavery and human trafficking.