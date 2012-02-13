advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Microwork Gets A Mega Boost

Microwork Gets A Mega Boost
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Leila Chirayath Janah

In December, the microwork not-for-profit Samasource received a $1.25 million grant from Google.org. Samasource, which provides marginalized people with computer-based work and was founded by Leila Chirayath Janah, one of our 2011 Most Creative People in Business, has now raised $5 million. Playfish cofounder Sebastien de Halleaux, a board member, says the grant will “allow [Samasource] to reach more communities faster than we dreamed, making a slightly bigger dent in global poverty.” Samasource is in good company: It is one of 47 Google.org recipients that will use the funding to promote technology empowerment, STEM, and girls’ education, and to fight slavery and human trafficking.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life