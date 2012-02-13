advertisement
On The Right Path

On The Right Path
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Dave Morin

We were early adopters of both Dave Morin, one of 2009’s Most Creative People in Business, and Path, his photo-sharing startup that we reviewed in the May 2011 issue (“The Path Taken”). Last November, Path released a comprehensive redesign, turning the intimate network–it limits you to 150 friends and loved ones–into a smart journal, with new ways to annotate and share images, music, and moods, and a new feature that knows where you are and updates automatically. The fans have gone wild–the redesigned Path had more than 1.5 million downloads in its first two-and-a-half weeks, a number that took the original version a year to reach. “As many moments as were posted in a year, we’re now seeing posted in a day,” Morin tells Fast Company. “We’re now closer to the original vision.”

