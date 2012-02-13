Reader’s Feedback: December 2011/January 2012

Creating Change
This issue was right on in identifying the “second economy” as the actual engine of innovation while habitual
companies are clinging to the past. The fuel for that engine is indeed creativity, and Martin Scorsese is a wonderful poster child–at 69–for
dispelling our preconceptions about who can be creative (“The Vision Thing”).
Arguably, there is also a third economy that is hidden by those preconceptions. It includes the vast majority of people within those two other
economies, people whose everyday actions contribute to the success and meaning of both. Their importance is concealed by the modesty and ubiquity
of those contributions. They won’t appear on the cover of a magazine or be celebrated in the news. However, their importance is no less
significant. If this “third economy” can be inspired, even in a small way, extraordinary change is possible. How we see ourselves, how we work with
others, how we engage the world–if embraced creatively–can be the real fuel for an economic renaissance, even if it isn’t front-page news.
Barry Svigals
New Haven, Connecticut
Martin Scorsese is a truly great director who is not afraid to try, not afraid to take a risk. That’s what his greatness rests upon. Films like
Goodfellas, Casino, Raging Bull, etc., are the works one must judge him by. How many directors produce even one
masterpiece? A great director will always have a number of duds, but that’s because a great director is always trying, always pushing.
Mbugua Kamau
Dayton, Ohio
Thank you, thank you, thank you for the feature on Martin Scorsese, my favorite director. I already have Cape Fear, Casino,
Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, and Shine a Light, but I had no idea the body of his work was
so extensive–even a TV ad! Your incredibly creative and informative timeline has inspired me to begin collecting the rest of his work. Thanks
again.
Richard Hackmeister
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Girls Vs. Boys
Our story “The Case for Girls,” which got some campaign help from
top ad agencies and explored girls’ potential branding problem as the reason most would-be parents hope for boys, pushed our readers into a heated
battle of the sexes.
Girl Power
Louis C.K.’s article says it all: “The Next Steve Jobs Will Be
a Chick.” Just how far do we have to go to be called women? We do all right when we treat other races, orientations, and national origins with
respect, so why can’t we seem to get serious about women?
Robyn Jane Sheppard
Rochester, New York
Oh, my goodness, fellas, you have very thin skin. This is what really sets us
apart in the workplace–women are used to being looked down upon, having to work twice as hard, and being left out of the golf outings, but we deal
with it. Most men can’t handle the scrutiny. But pure talent and genius all are in the individual.
Christina
Parisi
Tucson, Arizona
The Case for Girls –> as a dad to two daughters, girls win hands down 🙂
@BARRIeBRAMLeY
Boy’s Club
If girls really were so smart, the first Steve Jobs would have been a girl.
Muhammad Haris Saleem
Karachi, Pakistan
This is horrifying. I feel terrible for boys growing up now, being told–
even by mock ads–that they are inferior to girls. None of this would be allowed or accepted if the tables were turned. How can we possibly, in
modern times, allow ourselves to say one group of human beings is superior based on their biology?
Christopher
Babbage
Jamestown, New York
What about boys? Can’t they be thinkers, creators, forces, fathers, sons, one
of a kind? If you want to end sexism, end it. Period.
Jocelyn Stott
via Facebook
Editor’s note: March 8 is International Women’s Day. Ad firm AKQA is asking women to show their strength by wearing
red lipstick. For more information, visit the campaign at youare.cn.com.
