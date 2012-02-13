advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Reader’s Feedback: December 2011/January 2012

Your gripes, tweets and comments about the December 2011/January 2012 issue.

Reader’s Feedback: December 2011/January 2012
By Fast Company Staff3 minute Read
Martin Scorsese

Photo by Art Streiber

Creating Change

This issue was right on in identifying the “second economy” as the actual engine of innovation while habitual
companies are clinging to the past. The fuel for that engine is indeed creativity, and Martin Scorsese is a wonderful poster child–at 69–for
dispelling our preconceptions about who can be creative (“The Vision Thing”).
Arguably, there is also a third economy that is hidden by those preconceptions. It includes the vast majority of people within those two other
economies, people whose everyday actions contribute to the success and meaning of both. Their importance is concealed by the modesty and ubiquity
of those contributions. They won’t appear on the cover of a magazine or be celebrated in the news. However, their importance is no less
significant. If this “third economy” can be inspired, even in a small way, extraordinary change is possible. How we see ourselves, how we work with
others, how we engage the world–if embraced creatively–can be the real fuel for an economic renaissance, even if it isn’t front-page news.
Barry Svigals
New Haven, Connecticut

advertisement
advertisement

Martin Scorsese is a truly great director who is not afraid to try, not afraid to take a risk. That’s what his greatness rests upon. Films like
Goodfellas, Casino, Raging Bull, etc., are the works one must judge him by. How many directors produce even one
masterpiece? A great director will always have a number of duds, but that’s because a great director is always trying, always pushing.
Mbugua Kamau
Dayton, Ohio

Thank you, thank you, thank you for the feature on Martin Scorsese, my favorite director. I already have Cape Fear, Casino,
Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, and Shine a Light, but I had no idea the body of his work was
so extensive–even a TV ad! Your incredibly creative and informative timeline has inspired me to begin collecting the rest of his work. Thanks
again.
Richard Hackmeister
Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This Creative Life

Regarding your “How to Lead a Creative Life” story, specifically the full-spread
chart, as the executive creative director at a prominent N.Y.C. digital agency, I was alarmed at how many of the items I am guilty of, to some
scarily specific degrees.
Scott Cohn
New York

Now I know I’m creative–I have at
least eight berets!
Jane Sarasohn-Kahn via Facebook

Get your inner genius on! (I do a handstand every day, does that count? ha)
Joy Ochman Hart
via
Facebook

How to Lead a Creative Life via @FastCompany (my personal vote is for “Go back to sleep”)
@amyheartsny

How to Lead a Creative Life [INFOGRAPHIC]:: LOL did @FastCompany follow me around one day?
@martinehunter

Girls Vs. Boys

Our story “The Case for Girls,” which got some campaign help from
top ad agencies and explored girls’ potential branding problem as the reason most would-be parents hope for boys, pushed our readers into a heated
battle of the sexes.

Girl Power

Louis C.K.’s article says it all: “The Next Steve Jobs Will Be
a Chick.” Just how far do we have to go to be called women? We do all right when we treat other races, orientations, and national origins with
respect, so why can’t we seem to get serious about women?
Robyn Jane Sheppard
Rochester, New York

Oh, my goodness, fellas, you have very thin skin. This is what really sets us
apart in the workplace–women are used to being looked down upon, having to work twice as hard, and being left out of the golf outings, but we deal
with it. Most men can’t handle the scrutiny. But pure talent and genius all are in the individual.
Christina
Parisi
Tucson, Arizona

The Case for Girls –> as a dad to two daughters, girls win hands down 🙂
@BARRIeBRAMLeY

advertisement

Boy’s Club

If girls really were so smart, the first Steve Jobs would have been a girl.
Muhammad Haris Saleem
Karachi, Pakistan

This is horrifying. I feel terrible for boys growing up now, being told–
even by mock ads–that they are inferior to girls. None of this would be allowed or accepted if the tables were turned. How can we possibly, in
modern times, allow ourselves to say one group of human beings is superior based on their biology?
Christopher
Babbage
Jamestown, New York

What about boys? Can’t they be thinkers, creators, forces, fathers, sons, one
of a kind? If you want to end sexism, end it. Period.
Jocelyn Stott
via Facebook

Editor’s note: March 8 is International Women’s Day. Ad firm AKQA is asking women to show their strength by wearing
red lipstick. For more information, visit the campaign at youare.cn.com.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life