Reader’s Feedback: December 2011/January 2012

This issue was right on in identifying the “second economy” as the actual engine of innovation while habitual companies are clinging to the past. The fuel for that engine is indeed creativity, and Martin Scorsese is a wonderful poster child–at 69–for dispelling our preconceptions about who can be creative ( “The Vision Thing” ). Arguably, there is also a third economy that is hidden by those preconceptions. It includes the vast majority of people within those two other economies, people whose everyday actions contribute to the success and meaning of both. Their importance is concealed by the modesty and ubiquity of those contributions. They won’t appear on the cover of a magazine or be celebrated in the news. However, their importance is no less significant. If this “third economy” can be inspired, even in a small way, extraordinary change is possible. How we see ourselves, how we work with others, how we engage the world–if embraced creatively–can be the real fuel for an economic renaissance, even if it isn’t front-page news. Barry Svigals New Haven, Connecticut

Martin Scorsese is a truly great director who is not afraid to try, not afraid to take a risk. That’s what his greatness rests upon. Films like

Goodfellas, Casino, Raging Bull, etc., are the works one must judge him by. How many directors produce even one

masterpiece? A great director will always have a number of duds, but that’s because a great director is always trying, always pushing.

Mbugua Kamau

Dayton, Ohio

Thank you, thank you, thank you for the feature on Martin Scorsese, my favorite director. I already have Cape Fear, Casino,

Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, and Shine a Light, but I had no idea the body of his work was

so extensive–even a TV ad! Your incredibly creative and informative timeline has inspired me to begin collecting the rest of his work. Thanks

again.

Richard Hackmeister

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This Creative Life Regarding your “How to Lead a Creative Life” story, specifically the full-spread

chart, as the executive creative director at a prominent N.Y.C. digital agency, I was alarmed at how many of the items I am guilty of, to some

scarily specific degrees.

Scott Cohn

New York Now I know I’m creative–I have at

least eight berets!

Jane Sarasohn-Kahn via Facebook Get your inner genius on! (I do a handstand every day, does that count? ha)

Joy Ochman Hart

via

Facebook How to Lead a Creative Life via @FastCompany (my personal vote is for “Go back to sleep”)

@amyheartsny How to Lead a Creative Life [INFOGRAPHIC]:: LOL did @FastCompany follow me around one day?

@martinehunter

Girls Vs. Boys

Our story “The Case for Girls,” which got some campaign help from

top ad agencies and explored girls’ potential branding problem as the reason most would-be parents hope for boys, pushed our readers into a heated

battle of the sexes.

Girl Power

Louis C.K.’s article says it all: “The Next Steve Jobs Will Be

a Chick.” Just how far do we have to go to be called women? We do all right when we treat other races, orientations, and national origins with

respect, so why can’t we seem to get serious about women?

Robyn Jane Sheppard

Rochester, New York



Oh, my goodness, fellas, you have very thin skin. This is what really sets us

apart in the workplace–women are used to being looked down upon, having to work twice as hard, and being left out of the golf outings, but we deal

with it. Most men can’t handle the scrutiny. But pure talent and genius all are in the individual.

Christina

Parisi

Tucson, Arizona

The Case for Girls –> as a dad to two daughters, girls win hands down 🙂

@BARRIeBRAMLeY