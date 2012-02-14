Letter From The Editor: The Lessons Of Innovation

What do you get when you cross Walmart with Mother Teresa? Who would be the Square Deal candidate in 2012? And how in the world do you compare–and rank–such dynamic, eclectic businesses as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google?

The answers to these and other captivating questions lie within our 2012 Most Innovative Companies coverage, undoubtedly the most engaging, surprising, creative rendition of the list we’ve ever produced. It includes full-length features of outfits such as Starbucks (where CEO Howard Schultz explains how he really revived the business and the brand); puzzles and other games that illuminate, for example, Twitter’s power as a media company; and photo essays on mind benders like the Occupy movement–this list’s designated startup of the year.

A month ago, I wrote a feature on the dramatic pace of change in our economy, and about how only those who can adapt to this new reality–those whom I call Generation Flux–will be poised to thrive. Our Most Innovative Companies list is like a guide to what works in a time of flux–both among our top 50 and in the nine industry-based “Top 10” lists in the issue. Here are eight key themes:

Growth should be a tactic, not a strategy. The renaissance at Starbucks started with the insight that fewer, better stores could spark improvement. As Schultz puts it, “Profit as a singular goal is a fairly shallow aspiration, and it’s not enduring.”

Big companies need to be as nimble as startups. Despite their growth, the Fab Four–Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google–continue to drive the agenda across the global economy.

Tech is disruptive in unexpected places. LegalZoom is challenging the definition of law practice; Kiva Systems’ robots are remaking warehouses; Polyvore is democratizing fashion.

Design is a competitive advantage. Airbnb has become superhot because it started with design, not technology; Jawbone’s “wow” products go far beyond consumer electronics.