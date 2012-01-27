Who’s Telling You The Truth About Dating Algorithms?

You’ve seen the digital-age versions of self-help gurus, the ones with official titles suggesting they’ve cracked the code of human compatibility. Relationship Scientist. Behavioral Expert. They hold doctoral degrees. In labs, they reproduce the conditions of relationships, study interactions, generate conclusions. People of type A are compatible with people of type B. Here’s why they worked. Here’s why they failed. Here, read this new book.

As the global market for online dating surpasses $4 billion, the lucky ones get hired as consultants by online-dating companies. They write personality-profiling tests, tweak the algorithms. They speak at online-dating conferences, describe their unique matching approaches, and promote their books. But the ones most likely to be telling you the truth are the ones that admit that their dating algorithms are also powerful marketing tools. And they’re probably math geeks. Married math geeks.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz is no geek. But she is the author of The Love Test, The Great Sex Weekend, Everything You Know About Love and Sex is Wrong, and more. And she’s a professor of sociology at the University of Washington in Seattle who mugs on behalf of the dating site PerfectMatch.com, where she co-developed The Duet® Total Compatibility System. On the final day of this week’s annual online-dating industry conference in Miami, Schwartz, a pocket-sized woman with a calming smile, told the audience her system is based on the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, a questionnaire designed to measure how people perceive the world and make decisions. You can read about The Duet® Total Compatibility System in her book, Finding Your Perfect Match: 8 Keys to Finding Lasting Love Through True Compatibility.

Joining her was Dr. Eli Finkel (Northwestern University), Schwartz’s younger colleague in the behavioral sciences, who staked out his own territory as industry-scold, denouncing eHarmony, one of the largest dating sites in the world and the first to market a scientific approach to matching. EHarmony has refused to reveal its algorithm, Finkel said, and therefore the company should not advertise a scientific approach to matching until it can show, publicly, that its system works according to the standards of scientific rigor. An up-and-comer hoping to make a splash, Dr. Finkel spoke with imploring volume and speed, as if an elaborate show of authority might convert the crowd to his cause. He does not yet work for an online-dating company.

For nearly 50 years, ever since computers were first used to help college kids hook up, people assumed, or hoped, that the fact of technology as mediator would mean not just more dates but better dates. The Great God Computer must know something we don’t, the thinking went. It just must. The notion became a wonderful marketing tool–red meat for the media. As such, the math geeks who ran the first computer-dating services at Harvard in the 1960s were happy to perpetuate it. Oh yes, of course we’re always refining our codes, optimizing our algorithms.

In 1966, the inventor of computer dating, a Harvard math major named Jeff Tarr, joked to a reporter: “If there’s some chick I’m dying to go out with, I can drop her a note in my capacity as president of Operation Match and say, ‘Dear Joan, You have been selected by a highly personal process called Random Sampling to be interviewed extensively by myself … ‘” The industry’s second-comer, another Harvard math geek named David Dewan, remembered: “There was a lot of randomness to it. ‘Do you like pizza?’ ‘Me too!’ ‘What kind of movies do you like?’ ‘Romantic comedies?’ ‘Me too!’ Then you go meet her and most of the time you put your head in your hands because she was so ugly–and she was thinking the same about you.” (This was the pre-Internet era, mind you, when computers had 12K of memory. Match sheets arrived without photos.)