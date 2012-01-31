“Lumia” Means “Prostitute”? For Product Names, Sometimes Other Meanings Don’t Matter

What do you think of when you hear the word “lumia”?

Does it make you think of related words like luminous (“shining, bright”), luminescent (“glowing”), lumen (a unit of light measurement), and luminary (“an eminent person”)? That’s the association that most native English speaker will have, and it’s not surprising: there are lots of English words built on the Latin root lūmen, meaning “light.”

So Nokia’s choice of the name Lumia for its new Windows Phone-powered smartphone family was entirely reasonable. It fulfills the basic requirements for a good name: it’s short, pronounceable, legally available, and has positive associations. And this type of evocative name showed a clear break from Nokia’s previous alphanumeric labeling convention, signaling something new and exciting. Nokia has always sold a lot of phones, but they’re mostly B2B offerings that don’t have touchscreens, cool features, or data plans. Lumia was Nokia’s metaphorical experiment with plaid shirts (the emblem of hipness), and they’ve since followed up in Europe with the Nokia Asha (asha is the Hindi word for “hope”).

But then! Oh noes! Someone Googled the word lumia and found that somewhere, some time, it meant “prostitute” in Spanish. It seems to have originated in a tweet by tech writer Zach Epstein, and was then picked up by Rosa Golijan at MSNBC–and from there it went galactic. As Golijan writes,

“The squeaky clean reference texts sitting on my bookshelf were of no help, but that wasn’t surprising–they fail to include most slang terms. That was not a problem though, because the Real Academia Española and Google Books came to the rescue. The Real Academia Española is an institution that is considered one of the authorities of the Spanish language. According to its online dictionary, “lumia” is a synonym for “prostituta.””

Once this tidbit started to fly around the Interwebs, native Spanish speakers mostly scratched their heads and said, “Huh. Never heard that one.” This is because, as Golijan points out, it’s a rather obscure term that only occurs in varieties of Spanish that are heavily influenced by the Romani (Gypsy) language. And you can imagine how often that happens.