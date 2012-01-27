Why Your Company Needs To Hack Itself

Although the year has just started, 2012 is turning out to be an annus horribilis for cyberattacks. Shortly after the New Year, 24 million Zappos customers found out that hackers had accessed their personal information. Popular web hosting service DreamHost found out in mid-January that their users’ FTP passwords were stolen. After Megaupload was shut down in late January, thousands of Anonymous users took down the websites of (among others), the Justice Department, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) by using DDoS scripts.

On January 22, WhiteHat Security founder Jeremiah Grossman gave a TEDx speech in Maui about why companies and government agencies need to “hack themselves first.” According to Grossman, the most effective way for enterprise users to protect their systems is by inviting hackers to attack away… and then having the hackers discreetly share their discoveries with the companies. Grossman spoke with Fast Company about how this would work.

FAST COMPANY: What do you mean by “Hack Yourself First”?

JEREMIAH GROSSMAN: Anything and everything connected to the Internet will endure some type of cyber-attack, likely several a day. Internet security can be thought of as a race between the bad guys who find and exploit security weaknesses and the good guys who find and fix them. Hack Yourself First is about winning this race. Hack Yourself First is about building us cyber-offense skills, and focusing these skills inward at ourselves. This is how WhiteHat Security helps protect hundreds of businesses, by providing them an understanding of their hackability online.

Many companies including Google, Microsoft, PayPal, Facebook, Saleforce.com, and Mozilla have also embraced a “Hack Yourself First” mindset. They actually invite anyone who wants to try to and hack their systems, provided they discreetly share with them their findings. Such programs have proved extremely successful. Collectively, they’ve awarded millions of dollars to “hackers” and security researchers, and resolved thousands of previously unknown issues.

What is wrong with the traditional approach used to deal with cybercrime/cyber-espionage by companies and government?