Surprising Findings About Mobile Worker Collaboration

The last few months have seen a spate of end of year surveys

and forward-looking prediction reports that examine the workplace ‘digital

transformation’ to a more collaborative work environment with greater worker mobility. Below,

I have captured some of the report highlights, providing links to the studies

that can be accessed online.

A recent

Avanade-sponsored survey of over 600 C-suite executives uncovered some

surprising business trends:

88% of executives report employees are using their personal devices for business purposes today. While the ‘bring your own device’ (BYOD) trend has been a popular topic lately, 88% is a much higher number than one might expect.

Very few executives (just 20%) believe that allowing personal computing technologies in the workplace will benefit recruitment and retention efforts for younger workers.

Over 40% of people using mobile devices for work purposes are using them for more than email and social networking; they are actually using them to run business applications ‘anytime/anywhere.’

The most popular mobile technology in the workplace is Android, NOT Apple.

An ABI

Research study on worker mobility and enterprise social collaboration found

that:

The enterprise social collaboration sector will reach $3.5 billion by

2016, up from just under $1 billion in 2012

A key factor driving wider social and mobile adoption within the

enterprise is that workers say they enjoy and benefit from these technologies

when not at work

A wide range of vendors are currently offering (or building) solutions

that sport “compelling social features” which can be used to integrate

seamlessly with Microsoft SharePoint to address a wide range of important and

real-time collaboration needs.

Gartner Research studies released in November 2011 predict

that:

By 2016, at least 50% of enterprise email users will rely primarily on a browser, tablet or mobile client, instead of a desktop client.

By 2015, 35% of enterprise IT expenditures for most organizations will be managed outside the IT department’s budget.

By 2014, 30 of the most popular 100 Web applications will work online or off.