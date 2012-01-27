Gravitational Pol: What President Gingrich And His Moon Base Would Mean For U.S. Innovation

Newton Leroy Gingrich–Newt to you and me–would most certainly write this post differently. Likely with more bluster, a dab of controversy and some tough language–because he is, in his own humble opinion, a “grandiose thinker.” But still, looking at some of the things he’s said in the past and more recently as he’s campaigned around America, here’s a look at how the former history teacher (with a PhD in modern European history!) may transform American innovation, science, and techology if he somehow secured the Oval Office hot seat.

Shooting For The Moon

“By the end of my second term, we will have the first permanent base on the moon, and it will be American” is the bold statement Newt made this week. That means that by 2020 he will have injected enough cash into the U.S. space effort to develop the necessary launch vehicles, trans-global spaceships for astronauts and cargo, landing craft and habitation landing craft/permanent installations as well as to develop all the necessary training, ancillary science such as food production and backup services, like a reliable and continuous resupply chain.

But Newt wouldn’t do this wholly via NASA, which he views as overly bureaucratic and deserving of funding cuts. Instead he’d distribute the cash via $10 billion “prizes,” something akin to the X-Prize that drove the first private human space launch via SpaceShipOne.

He’s apparently “sick of being told we have to be timid,” and “sick of being told we have to be limited to technologies that are 50 years old.” And he’d apparently be determined to push ahead alone, in a spacecraft painted red, white, and blue (and maybe silver, ‘coz that unfiltered sun in space is darn hot), even if it meant shunning recent overtures from Russia and the EU to develop a multinational effort to create a moon base. But wait–didn’t Neil Armstrong plant that flag for “all mankind“?

A Changing Position On Climate Change