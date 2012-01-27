Rubinstein Leaves HP, Twitter Can Block Tweets By Country, Cook Defends Apple On Worker Standards

Jon Rubinstein Leaves HP . Rubinstein , formerly of Apple and then lead at Palm during its efforts to rival the iPhone, is leaving HP. It’s being spun as simple fulfillment of contractual agreements, signed when HP bought Palm. But with the killing-off of HP’s Pre smartphone and tablet efforts, a disorganized decision process about webOS and news that Jon has no current plans a different conclusion can easily be drawn. –HP

–Updated 1:30 p.m. EST

Apple TV Buzz: OLEDs And Remote Controls. The freshest leaks about Apple’s rumored TV are suggesting that it could be a Siri-controlled OLED, and coming out as soon as this spring. Not surprising, the Register explains, since competitors LG and Samsung had theirs on display at CES this year. Apple’s also filed a patent that hints at what a (non-Siri) remote control going with it could look like–a touchscreen device which would surface only the most used buttons, tucking away extra buttons out of view. —NS

–Updated 9:30 a.m. EST

FBI Looking For Help Monitoring Tweets. The FBI is joining retailers, TV networks, and others in looking for a way to mine social networks for information useful to them. New Scientist noticed an open application that the FBI released last week, calling for companies willing to build a “secure, light weight web application portal, using mash-up technology.” The FBI hopes to track “publicly available” tweets and posts to monitor breaking event and threats, and possibly even predict them. —NS

Second German Victory For Apple In Samsung Suit. That’s two in a row for Apple–after ruling against Samsung in the first of three suits it filed against Apple last week, a court has smacked down a second suit. A third ruling, for the last of three patents suit Samsung has filed in the country, is expected next week. —NS

–Updated 7:30 a.m. EST