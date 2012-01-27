Make Room At The Meeting Table–For Your Customer

Do your customers really trust your company? Ask yourself: If you were the customer, would you trust your company?

A few years ago I was hired to deliver a talk to some big corporate customers of Siemens AG. We gathered in a fine hotel near Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate for a user conference underwritten by the company. Siemens wanted me to impart some lessons the attendees would find useful for dealing with their own customers–how to be more customer-centric, how to coordinate and integrate the customer-facing functions, and how to foster an employee culture that would support more customer-friendly initiatives.

To my delight, however, I got a lesson of my own at this event, and it has stuck with me ever since. Only a few minutes before I was scheduled to take the stage, one of Siemens’ senior executives took me aside and asked if I had ever heard the story of “the man with the folding chair.” Seeing my blank look, he proceeded to relate it to me:

One day during the go-go ’90s, a top Siemens executive had been on his way to sit in on an internal sales meeting at one of the division offices in Germany, when he encountered the division’s sales manager carrying a folding chair with him into the meeting. Curiosity aroused, the exec asked what was going on. The manager replied that his chair would change the whole character of the discussion at the meeting. “Just watch,” the manager said, as they both entered the conference room. Several people, including sales reps, were already gathered in the room when the manager came in with his chair, unfolded it, and set it down empty next to his own chair.

“Who are you expecting to join us?” asked some of the sales reps. “Shouldn’t we just get some more chairs brought in here?” others asked, as they leaped up to see where more chairs might be found.

“No,” the manager replied, “this is my customer’s chair. I brought it to the meeting so my customer can sit right here and listen to our discussion.” Then, with a nod to the empty chair, the manager said the meeting could begin. But, as he had predicted, the character of the discussion was indeed quite different from the typical sales gathering. Several times during the meeting, participants found themselves asking whether a particular point would be made in the same way if the customer were actually sitting there and listening. Would we say this in front of our own customer? What would the customer think of our plan for dealing with this issue? How do we think our customer would interpret this new policy? Would our customer agree with us that this is a good idea, or not?