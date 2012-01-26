MasterCard Emerging Payments Chief Provides More Proof Apple’s Looking Into Smartphone Contactless Payments

“We’re rapidly moving to a world beyond plastic,” says Ed McLaughlin. “In many ways, plastic is just convenient packaging.”

McLaughlin heads up emerging payments at MasterCard, and he’s tasked with thinking big on the future of transaction technology. His group has dreamed up loads of creative ways to accept payments, from hacking an Xbox Kinect to pay-by-hand motion, to implanting NFC tech in ultrabooks, to scanning irises to prevent credit card fraud. But while many may find the wild future of post-plastic payments interesting, most consumers have just one question which they desperately want answered: When, oh when, can I start to pay via smartphone?

To be clear, NFC and other contactless payment technologies do exist. Many Android phones come equipped with Google Wallet, for example, and MasterCard says more than 150,000 merchants offer its PayPass tap-to-go systems. But on the whole, the technology is far from reaching critical mass, despite articles dating back years claiming This Will Be The Year of NFC. Anecdotally, I’ve spoken with many merchants throughout New York that accept Google Wallet, but who have never had a customer take advantage of the system. When asked why they would feature the system, one merchant said, “Because Google gave it to me.”

McLaughlin acknowledges the technology’s scale is still in its infancy, but he’s unsurprisingly bullish. “There’s a Faulkner line: Things happen ‘A little at a time, then all at once,'” he says. In Canada, for example, roughly 10% of transactions are contactless, according to McLaughlin (“It was really, really important that we have terminals in all those Tim Horton’s,” he says), and MasterCard is starting to see traction in Poland and Australia too.

But when asked to give an estimate for when smartphone payments would become commonplace (in other words, would 2012 be the year of NFC or contactless tech?), McLaughlin demurred–and may have dropped a hint about Apple’s future in the industry.

“The timeline is always as rapid as it makes sense for consumers,” he says. “That’s a combination of having a critical mass of the merchants, which is what you’re seeing right now, and getting devices into the hands of consumers. I don’t know of a handset manufacturer that isn’t in process of making sure their stuff is PayPass ready.”