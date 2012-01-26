Disaster Alerts Help Google Grow Its Competitive Ad-Vantage, Strengthen The Brand

Google’s new Public Alerts are a continuation of the role Google took in the aftermath of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami in 2011. However, instead of simply providing ad-hoc portals to collated and relevant data post-disaster, Google’s Crisis Response Team, a new release says , will work to “surface emergency information through the online tools you use every day, when that information is relevant and useful.” Meaning if there’s a hurricane headed your way, Google will make sure you know it somehow. But how much of this is about altruism?

Some, for sure. But mostly this is about Google. Specifically it’s about how all of Google’s recent moves, including this one, are actually about concentrating on becoming the search portal for everything to everyone, and alongisde this delivering its core targeted advertising.

The new Alert tools draw information from “meterological and other sources and displays them on Google Maps” with the option to click on “more info” on individual alerts to reveal extra detail, and an on-link to the source of the information. That means data from NOAA, the National Weather Service, and the USGS, among others, will be presented in a structured way so that you can tell if something bad is on its way, when it may happen and what “resources are available to help” (perhaps the most important part of this equation).

It’s potentially an incredibly useful system with far-reaching consequences in terms of publc safety and education. Just as Google’s tools proved very helpful in earlier disasters, it’s likely that by collating them in a more organized way they’ll be even more useful in the future. They may even save lives.

But there’s a slight niggling worry exposed by this thought. This is Google we’re talking about, after all. The same Google that pretty much dominates the world’s Net searching habits. It’s also the same Google that just the other day, while the world’s attention was focused on Apple (how convenient) revealed its broadest, most dramatic and perhaps most controversial privacy changes yet. In the guise of streamlining privacy policies and making better use of all the data its various services collect about every user’s habits–currently penned up in different boxes in its servers–it’s going to collate everything together in one place.

Undoubtedly this will exponentially increase Google’s power to understand its clients needs and behavior, but it’s not optional and if your thoughts are even slightly aligned with some conspiracy theorists’, then you’ll be uncomfortable that the subsequent file Google has on you may be more detailed than any the CIA could pull together.

This factor has resulted in a backlash, reaching even to international governmental levels.