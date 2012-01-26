Visual Revenue Gets $1.7 Million Funding Boost, Airbnb Records 5 Million Bookings, Grows Globally, Google Adds Public Alerts

Visual Revenue Gets Funding Boost Of $1.7 Million . Visual Revenue , a firm that uses predictive analytics to helps media companies on the Web get the most of their front page, has just picked up $1.7 million from IA Ventures and Softbank in a round of funding. Visual Revenue will use their new resources to expand their engineering team. —NS

Updated 12:55 p.m. EST

AT&T Announces Record Smartphone Sales. AT&T is announcing a cheery Q4 crop of sales, including 9.4 million smartphone sales, 7.6 million of those being iPhones. It saw a 3.6% rise in consolidated revenues from last year, to $32.5 billion, but a $6.7 billion income loss, due in major part to its failed T-Mobile merger. —NS

Intel Buys Patents Off RealNetworks. Intel has purchased 190 patents from RealNetworks, along with 170 application patents, all worth about $120 million. The patents relate to a range of devices: smartphone, digital media and Ultrabooks included. —NS

–Updated 11:40 a.m. EST

Airbnb Hits 5 Million Bookings, Grows Globally. Airbnb has swelled in the last year, and is announcing some impressive international growth. The company clocked a 166% increase in listings through 2011, and 4 million nightly bookings (of 5 million nights booked in total, since 2008) were made in the last 12 months. Added to that, 75% of its reservations and 70 % of listings made in 2011 came from outside the U.S. That’s where the team’s turning their focus–Airbnb will open 6 new offices in big cities worldwide in the first quarter of 2012. —NS

–Updated 9:00 a.m. EST