The Best Practices From Family Businesses

Chances are when you hear the term “family business,” it conjures up quaint images of friendly mom-and-pop establishments straight out of Norman Rockwell–maybe a corner grocery like Mr. Hooper’s Store or a small-town B&B.

In reality, family businesses are anything but quaint. Family firms make up the majority of companies in the world, with places like the Middle East and Asia being primarily driven by family businesses. More than 30% of large U.S. companies are family-controlled, says Randel Carlock, co-author of When Family Businesses are Best and a family enterprise professor at the INSEAD School of Business in France. They are tech companies, manufacturing, oil, and everything in between–and some are global powerhouses and household names. Wal-Mart, Gap, and Ford are just a few U.S. examples of family-controlled companies, along with India’s Tata Motors. “This is the model for the 21st century,” Carlock says. And many have built up decades worth of collective knowledge about what it means to run a business–any business, big or small.

Here, experts weigh in on best practices of family business that can be applied to any type of business or organization:

Engaging shareholders: Not all shareholders need to be treated like quarterly moneygrubbers. Whether they like it or not, shareholders of a family business are somehow related to the business and care about it for the long haul. Ultimately, this can mean rash decisions are abandoned for a long-term sensibility. “In family businesses, in order to keep shareholders committed to the long run, these shareowners must be treated even more transparently and professionally than shareholders in a management-controlled Fortune 500 company,” says Ernesto Poza, entrepreneurship and family enterprise professor at the Thunderbird School of Management in Glendale, Arizona. In a non-family enterprise, helping shareholders become invested in long-term growth can ease the constant pressure of short-term gains, he adds.

Staying optimistic: Staying positive is easier to accomplish in a family business (unless they’re dysfunctional), but can help any company get through tough times. “Optimism is an important factor when facing a crisis or challenge of any kind,” explains Jane Hilburt-Davis, president of Key Resources, a Cambridge, Mass.-based family-business consultancy. “The majority of family businesses are optimistic about their future and believe that their family business will be controlled by the same family in five years.” Higher morale means employees are more productive and less likely to flee in a downturn.

Being nimble: While family enterprises tend to spend less on some areas of research and development, even the largest family businesses act quickly when competition is coming, points outs Paul Karofsky, founder of Transition Consulting Group, a Framingham, Mass.-based family research firm. The commitment to the relatives (i.e. shareholders) calls for a constant reassessment of the business and helps the leadership team to care deeply about the competition. “Family enterprise stakeholders sleep less and worry more,” he says. This means larger companies can have a leg up by learning how to quickly overcome differences.