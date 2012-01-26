Listening To The Super-Charged “Change Generation”

Each generation throughout history is a change

generation. Nothing new there, and yet, what is coming next is big.

The combination of socio-digitech evolutions and socio-economic

shifts today is creating a “change generation” like nothing before. Are schools

and colleges prepared to educate for future change? Enter the media-empowered

native…the young one who is going to teach us (and themselves) a thing or two

about designing their lives.

We predict:

An aging downward in market influence as young digi-natives find the best of the

best how-to info, the best deals, and best products aligned with their beliefs online

for their families.

A shift toward complex social overlays with popup engagements becoming more fluid, infiltrating all aspects of their lives. Youth are only into what they are into,

infiltrating all aspects of their lives. Youth are only into what they are into,

creating a self-feeding, continually shifting society so to speak, and a

morphic field influencing outward.

How do businesses on the outside engage with an influence “coming from within”?

The saving grace is youth are sharers, engagers, and

co-creators. They are looking to be fed from the outside, and they are looking

to remix the info, amplify it, curate it, aggregate it, and spit it back at you

so in turn you can do the same. This creates a living, breathing, amplified

conversation, if the topic is relevant to them, that is.

Most important with today’s youth: