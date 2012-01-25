Obama Breaks Out Industrial-Strength Imagery To Rebrand His State Of The Union

Nearly four decades ago, our 38th President

quipped “I’m a Ford, not a Lincoln.” Gerald Ford could perhaps be forgiven for setting

diminished expectations. America was in the doldrums, his predecessor had just

been chucked out of office for covering up a burglary, and there was a certain practicality

in aspiring to the workaday reliability of a family car rather than the

grandiosity of a luxury vehicle. Besides, his name was Ford, he was from

Michigan, and not even his most fervent supporters were reserving him a space

on Mount Rushmore.

Last night, when President Obama downshifted the branding of

his State of the Union from last year’s soaring “Winning the Future” to the

more prosaic “Built to Last,” the move seemed much more contrived.

The content of the speech retained the President’s trademark

optimism and grandiloquence. There was the same litany of center-left economic

policies, exhortations to national greatness, paeans to the heroes in uniform

and the ordinary Americans who succeeded against adversity that we’d heard in

years past. But this time the message was wrapped in rhetoric meant to recall

America’s heritage as an industrial powerhouse at least as much as to prepare

the nation for the uncertainties of a post-industrial future.

The president’s clear focus in the speech was jobs. The

legacy of his administration and its future both depend on reversing the economic

downturn he inherited when he took office and bringing unemployment down below

8% by the November election. Everyone understands that, which twists the

politics into an uglier configuration than usual. Even if Republicans

fundamentally agreed with the President’s policy approaches–which they most

assuredly don’t–they have little incentive to help him succeed. In fact, the

more likely the President’s proposals to create jobs and economic growth, the

more determined his opponents are to block the legislation in Congress for fear

of granting him any kind of victory.

This dynamic has hamstrung the administration (and the

country) for years, even as unemployment has remained persistently high. There

are signs of improvement, but most of the progress has been concentrated at the

top: the stock market is back, corporate profits are surging, the job market is

turning around for skilled workers and college graduates.

That’s good, but not good enough. The president’s electoral

chances rest on the recovery spreading beyond the lofty heights to the

mainstream of America. “Jobs” in this context means manufacturing and

construction–industries decimated by economic forces beyond the control of

individual firms or workers such as outsourcing and the housing finance crisis.

Communities that depend on these jobs to support middle class family incomes

have been the most hard-hit in the downturn, and their political preferences

are likely to decide the next election.